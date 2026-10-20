Musk's $158B Tesla pay faces shareholder vote in December

Tesla's board has advised shareholders to approve all three proposals.

The meeting will be held at Gigafactory Texas in Austin and online, with those who held Tesla shares on the October 13 record date eligible to vote.

Along with the re-election of Musk, Denholm, and Straubel for another three-year term (until 2029), shareholders will also vote on a non-binding advisory proposal regarding executive compensation for 2025 and ratifying PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Tesla's auditor for 2026.