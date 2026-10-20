Musk's $158B Tesla pay faces shareholder vote in December
What's the story
Tesla has scheduled a shareholder meeting on December 3 to decide on the re-election of CEO Elon Musk, board chair Robyn Denholm, and director JB Straubel for another three-year term. The meeting will also include an advisory vote on Musk's reported compensation of $158.36 billion for 2025. The proposal to approve a merger with SpaceX is not included in the latest proxy filing by Tesla.
Voting recommendations
Board advises shareholders to approve all proposals
Tesla's board has advised shareholders to approve all three proposals.
The meeting will be held at Gigafactory Texas in Austin and online, with those who held Tesla shares on the October 13 record date eligible to vote.
Along with the re-election of Musk, Denholm, and Straubel for another three-year term (until 2029), shareholders will also vote on a non-binding advisory proposal regarding executive compensation for 2025 and ratifying PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Tesla's auditor for 2026.
Pay details
Musk's $158.36 billion compensation package for 2025
Musk's 2025 compensation package, as reported by Tesla, is entirely in stock awards.
The AFL-CIO labor federation analysis puts this figure at 25,22,203 times the median annual pay of a Tesla employee.
However, it's important to note that this amount isn't cash received but includes the 2025 CEO Performance Award and an interim award granted in August 2025, which Musk forfeited after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated his 2018 compensation package.