Musk's $1T Tesla pay approved: Here's what he could buy

Trillion explained

Understanding the scale of a trillion dollars

The concept of a trillion is often misunderstood, with many failing to grasp its true scale. One trillion is 1,000,000,000,000. That's one followed by 12 zeros. To put it into perspective, if you spent $2,400 every minute of every day, it would take 792.5 years to spend a trillion dollars. If Musk deposited $1 trillion dollars in an SBI saving's account (interest rate of 2.5% per annum), he would receive over $2 billion in interest per month.