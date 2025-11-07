Musk's $1T Tesla pay approved: Here's what he could buy
What's the story
Tesla shareholders have approved a historic pay package for CEO Elon Musk, which could make him the world's first trillionaire in the next decade. The deal is contingent on Tesla hitting certain milestones, including increasing its current market capitalization by 466%. While it may sound far-fetched, this development has sparked curiosity about what one could actually buy with such an astronomical sum of money.
Trillion explained
Understanding the scale of a trillion dollars
The concept of a trillion is often misunderstood, with many failing to grasp its true scale. One trillion is 1,000,000,000,000. That's one followed by 12 zeros. To put it into perspective, if you spent $2,400 every minute of every day, it would take 792.5 years to spend a trillion dollars. If Musk deposited $1 trillion dollars in an SBI saving's account (interest rate of 2.5% per annum), he would receive over $2 billion in interest per month.
Trillion spending
Trillion-dollar purchases in everyday life
With a trillion dollars, one could buy nearly one billion iPhone 17 Pro models or 25 million Tesla Model 3 EVs. With one trillion dollars, you could build a new Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata—and still have enough money to build 660 more such buildings. The extreme wealth represented by a trillion dollars could even be used to buy an entire country, like Switzerland, whose nominal GDP was under $900 billion last year.