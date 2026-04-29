Musk sues Sam Altman and Greg Brockman over $130 billion

Khosla backs OpenAI and criticizes Musk

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla weighed in, sharing that he backed OpenAI early on when things were still uncertain.

He called Musk's push for control "He essentially was holding the team, Sam and Greg and others, hostage, and Sam had to look for other sources of money," highlighting just how tough things have been behind the scenes.

However, this trial ends, it could shape who leads AI innovation (and how) for years to come.