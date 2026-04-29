Musk sues Sam Altman and Greg Brockman over $130 billion
Big news in tech: Elon Musk has taken OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman to court, saying they've drifted from OpenAI's original nonprofit mission.
The trial kicked off on April 27 and is set to last four weeks, with major names like Microsoft's Satya Nadella expected to testify.
Musk wants Altman and Brockman out, plus more than $130 billion in damages, promising any payout would go back into supporting OpenAI's nonprofit goals.
Khosla backs OpenAI and criticizes Musk
Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla weighed in, sharing that he backed OpenAI early on when things were still uncertain.
He called Musk's push for control "He essentially was holding the team, Sam and Greg and others, hostage, and Sam had to look for other sources of money," highlighting just how tough things have been behind the scenes.
However, this trial ends, it could shape who leads AI innovation (and how) for years to come.