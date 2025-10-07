Musk appoints former Morgan Stanley banker as xAI's new CFO

Elon Musk has appointed former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of his artificial intelligence venture, xAI . The appointment comes amid a series of high-profile exits from Musk's companies in recent months, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino and xAI's former CFO Mike Liberatore. Armstrong had previously advised Musk on his $44 billion acquisition of X (formerly Twitter).

Role expansion Armstrong's role expanded to include X Armstrong will now oversee the finances of both X and xAI, a move that further consolidates Musk's grip on the $113 billion combined xAI-X group. He had been working with xAI for weeks before his formal appointment. His X profile now includes the xAI logo, indicating his official role in the company.

Financial strategy Musk's AI push and X's financial recovery Musk has been doubling down on his AI investments, trying to take on OpenAI and Google's DeepMind. He is also building infrastructure to support his company's ambitions. xAI is said to be eyeing a new funding round that could value the company at around $200 billion, though the round hasn't closed yet. Armstrong will now have the task of returning X to financial health after a major advertiser exodus due to relaxed content moderation rules by Musk.