Mutual fund SIP inflows hit record ₹32,000cr in March

Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows have hit a new high of ₹32,087 crore in March. This is an 8% increase from February's ₹29,845 crore. The increase comes after a dip in February when the inflows had stayed above the ₹30,000 crore mark for two consecutive months. On a year-on-year basis, the monthly SIP inflow has increased by 24% from last year's ₹25,925 crore.

Market performance Massive jump in equity mutual fund inflows Equity mutual fund inflows witnessed a whopping 56% jump to ₹40,450 crore in March from February's ₹25,977 crore. This is also a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase from last year's ₹25,082 crore. Flexi cap funds led the equity category with the highest inflows of ₹10,054 crore for the second consecutive month. Small cap and mid cap funds followed suit with inflows of ₹6,263 crore and ₹6,063 crore, respectively.

Fund performance Debt mutual funds see massive outflow In stark contrast to equity funds, debt mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of ₹2.94 lakh crore in March. This is a sharp decline from February's inflow of ₹42,106 crore. All 16 categories under this segment saw outflows with liquid funds leading the charge at ₹1.34 lakh crore followed by overnight funds (₹40,227 crore) and money market funds (₹29,206 crore).

Advertisement