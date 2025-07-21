N long-termt outlook on Nifty Auto index
The Nifty Auto index edged up 0.67% on Monday, closing at 24,055—thanks to strong moves from Ashok Leyland (+2.09%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.71%), Exide Industries (+1.32%), and Bajaj Auto (+1.1%).
Not every auto stock joined the party though; Eicher Motors and TVS Motor lagged behind.
Nifty Auto index
If you're following the markets or just curious about where money's moving, autos are clearly in focus right now.
The broader market was upbeat too—Nifty50 jumped 122 points and Sensex gained over 440—driven by fresh interest in cars and private banks.
It's a sign that investors are feeling good about these sectors even with some ups and downs during the day.
Signs of momentum everywhere
It wasn't just autos making waves: stocks like Gallantt Metal and Paradeep Phosphates hit new yearly highs, showing that investor confidence is spreading across different sectors—not just one hot area—helping boost the overall market mood on Monday.