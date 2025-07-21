Next Article
Indian power stocks: ACME Solar, GE Vernova, Ravindra Energy gain
The Indian stock market had a good Monday—Nifty50 jumped 122.3 points to finish above 25,000, and Sensex climbed 442.61 points to close at 82,200.34.
But if you looked at power stocks specifically, it was a bit of a rollercoaster: some soared while others slipped.
Winners and losers of the day
ACME Solar led the gains in the power sector with its stock up nearly 4%, followed by GE Vernova T&D India and Ravindra Energy. Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind also saw smaller bumps.
On the flip side, Transrail Lighting took a big hit with its shares down almost 7%, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures dropped nearly 6%.
Even Tata Power and NLC India ended lower despite the broader market's upbeat mood.