Indian power stocks: ACME Solar, GE Vernova, Ravindra Energy gain

Winners and losers of the day

ACME Solar led the gains in the power sector with its stock up nearly 4%, followed by GE Vernova T&D India and Ravindra Energy. Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind also saw smaller bumps.

On the flip side, Transrail Lighting took a big hit with its shares down almost 7%, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures dropped nearly 6%.

Even Tata Power and NLC India ended lower despite the broader market's upbeat mood.