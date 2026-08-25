Nadda outlines India's $1 trillion chemicals industry target by 2040
Business
India's government has set a bold goal: grow the country's chemicals industry to $1 trillion by 2040.
Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda shared this vision at a big CEO roundtable, saying it's all about boosting local manufacturing and pulling in steady investments.
The event brought together major players from both Indian and global companies.
Industry proposes reforms, Nadda pledges review
Industry leaders pitched smart ways to make the sector stronger, like encouraging big investments, offering tax breaks for global talent, and protecting trade.
They also suggested creating a fund for tech upgrades and a national policy to fix supply chain issues.
Nadda promised these ideas would get attention from other ministries, keeping the conversation open for real change.