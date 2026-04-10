Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy quits to start new venture
What's the story
Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy is leaving the company to start his own venture. The decision was announced in an exchange filing today. Reddy has been instrumental in Swiggy's growth since its inception in Bengaluru and expanding it into a nationwide platform serving millions of customers. His last role at Swiggy was leading Crew, the company's AI concierge service.
Leadership changes
Reddy's departure follows Jaimini's exit in 2020
Reddy's exit comes after the departure of another co-founder, Rahul Jaimini, who left in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech. This leaves Sriharsha Majety as the only remaining original co-founder at Swiggy. Despite his departure from day-to-day operations, Reddy's influence on Swiggy's culture and consumer experience will continue to be felt in the company's DNA.
Board changes
Swiggy proposes board changes amid leadership shuffle
Along with Reddy's exit, Swiggy is also looking to enhance its board composition. The company has proposed co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Phani Kishan and Chief Financial Officer Rahul Bothra to join its board. The decision is subject to shareholder approval. Meanwhile, Roger Clark Rabalais will resign as Nominee Director at Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder with over 20% stake in the company.