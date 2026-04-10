Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy quits to start new venture

Leadership changes

Reddy's departure follows Jaimini's exit in 2020

Reddy's exit comes after the departure of another co-founder, Rahul Jaimini, who left in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech. This leaves Sriharsha Majety as the only remaining original co-founder at Swiggy. Despite his departure from day-to-day operations, Reddy's influence on Swiggy's culture and consumer experience will continue to be felt in the company's DNA.