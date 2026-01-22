Nasscom pushes for startup-friendly reforms in upcoming budget
Nasscom is asking the government to roll out some big changes in the next Union Budget, hoping to make life easier for Indian startups and tech companies.
One of their asks is to let all DPIIT-recognized startups—no matter their certification—get a break on ESOP taxes, making it easier for them to attract talented folks.
What else Nasscom wants
They're also calling for clearer tax rules so foreign cloud services using Indian data centers aren't hit with extra business taxes.
Plus, Nasscom suggests lowering the upfront payment needed to appeal tax decisions from 20% to 10%, freeing up more cash for businesses.
Finally, they want smoother rules around carrying forward losses and depreciation during mergers and acquisitions, which could help keep India's tech sector growing even when times get tough.