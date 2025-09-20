NASSCOM warns of US H-1B visa fee impact on India
NASSCOM, India's top IT industry body, is worried about the new US rule that imposes a $100,000 yearly fee on H-1B visa applications starting September 21, 2025.
This move mainly hits skilled Indian professionals working in the US, and NASSCOM has expressed concern about the lack of an adequate transition period for companies to adjust.
NASSCOM urges US to reconsider rollout
The sudden fee spike could disrupt ongoing tech projects and make it tougher for US companies to hire specialized talent—especially in fields like AI.
NASSCOM says Indian workers aren't security risks and actually boost the US economy.
They're urging American authorities to rethink the rollout and give businesses time to adapt, warning that innovation could slow down if access to global talent gets blocked.