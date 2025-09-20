Flipkart to sell Royal Enfield, Bajaj bikes during BBD sale

Flipkart , India's leading e-commerce platform, is gearing up for its annual Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on September 23. This year, the company is making a major push into two-wheeler sales with a digital-first approach. The move will let customers buy everything from scooters to premium motorcycles directly from the Flipkart app or website. The company hopes this initiative will make vehicle ownership more affordable and hassle-free for Indian consumers.

Online process From booking to after-sales support The digital-first approach by Flipkart covers everything from discovery, booking, registration, insurance, to financing and 24x7 customer support. The platform will feature popular petrol and electric two-wheelers from brands like Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, as well as Ather and Ola. Premium launches from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi, KTM, and Triumph will also be available on the platform.

Market growth Flipkart's digital growth in vehicle sales Sujith Agashe, Vice President - Electronics at Flipkart, said the demand for two-wheelers on their platform has grown threefold in the last year.He added that "purchasing a two-wheeler is a significant decision," and more consumers are choosing digital platforms for convenience and transparency. This trend highlights the growing acceptance of online shopping in India, even for big-ticket items like vehicles.

Tax advantage GST benefits and financing options Flipkart is also leveraging the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut on two-wheelers below 350cc. The tax has been reduced to 18%, making festive purchases more attractive for customers. The company is offering flexible financing options with loans up to 48 months, No-Cost EMI up to 24 months, and cashback offers on Flipkart Axis and SBI credit cards.