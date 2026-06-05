Nasscom's Srikanth Velamakanni warns India lags in AI chipmaking, models
India has a buzzing AI scene, with thousands of deep tech startups building cool applications.
But Srikanth Velamakanni from Nasscom says we're falling behind in the big leagues, especially when it comes to making our own chips and building powerful AI models.
The main roadblock? Not enough infrastructure and serious funding.
Velamakanni: India lacks hardware and frameworks
Unlike giants like NVIDIA and OpenAI, India doesn't have the hardware or advanced frameworks needed to compete globally.
Velamakanni points out that huge private investments (like Anthropic's multibillion-dollar raise) are what really move the needle.
He believes Indian companies need more private backing (not just government help), and stronger teamwork between industry and government if we want to go from using AI to actually leading in it.