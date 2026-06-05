Nasscom's Srikanth Velamakanni warns India lags in AI chipmaking, models

Velamakanni: India lacks hardware and frameworks

Unlike giants like NVIDIA and OpenAI, India doesn't have the hardware or advanced frameworks needed to compete globally.

Velamakanni points out that huge private investments (like Anthropic's multibillion-dollar raise) are what really move the needle.

He believes Indian companies need more private backing (not just government help), and stronger teamwork between industry and government if we want to go from using AI to actually leading in it.