Naukri survey: 1 3rd fear mental health disclosure hurts careers
Business
A new Naukri survey shows that one in three respondents worry they could hurt their careers just by opening up about mental health at work.
Still, most people (61%) say they'd openly disclose taking a mental health day, even with the stigma.
Respondents cite poor work life balance
Poor work-life balance tops the list of stressors for 42% of respondents, followed by lack of support from managers (27%) and heavy workloads (20%).
Over half want clearer boundaries between work and personal life, and many think managers should be trained to spot burnout and greater access to counseling support.