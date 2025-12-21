Navi Mumbai airport to offer free Wi-Fi, digital communication system

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), in which the Adani Group holds a 74% stake, will launch a digital-first passenger communication system with free high-speed Wi-Fi on December 25. The initiative is part of the airport's strategy to provide real-time updates and improve passenger experience. The Adani OneApp will act as a virtual assistant for travelers, providing them with information about various terminal facilities.

App features Adani OneApp: Your personal airport guide The Adani OneApp will provide real-time updates on flight status, boarding gate information, schedules, and other operational notifications. This digital initiative intends to reduce dependence on physical information counters and static display boards by providing personalized updates directly to passengers' mobile phones. The app will also give details about food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges, and other terminal facilities for better planning of time at the airport.

Wi-Fi network NMIAL to provide high-speed Wi-Fi across terminal NMIAL will offer free Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 10Mbps across the terminal. The network is designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic. It will support messaging, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls. As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for mobile network services at the airport.

Network services BSNL to provide voice and data services BSNL is deploying its indigenous 4G network across the country, which is 4G/5G-ready. The company plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At NMIA, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers and airport staff. This will complement the Wi-Fi network provided by NMIAL, further enhancing connectivity at the new airport facility.