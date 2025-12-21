Navi Mumbai airport to offer free Wi-Fi, digital communication system
What's the story
Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), in which the Adani Group holds a 74% stake, will launch a digital-first passenger communication system with free high-speed Wi-Fi on December 25. The initiative is part of the airport's strategy to provide real-time updates and improve passenger experience. The Adani OneApp will act as a virtual assistant for travelers, providing them with information about various terminal facilities.
App features
Adani OneApp: Your personal airport guide
The Adani OneApp will provide real-time updates on flight status, boarding gate information, schedules, and other operational notifications. This digital initiative intends to reduce dependence on physical information counters and static display boards by providing personalized updates directly to passengers' mobile phones. The app will also give details about food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges, and other terminal facilities for better planning of time at the airport.
Wi-Fi network
NMIAL to provide high-speed Wi-Fi across terminal
NMIAL will offer free Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 10Mbps across the terminal. The network is designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic. It will support messaging, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls. As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for mobile network services at the airport.
Network services
BSNL to provide voice and data services
BSNL is deploying its indigenous 4G network across the country, which is 4G/5G-ready. The company plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At NMIA, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers and airport staff. This will complement the Wi-Fi network provided by NMIAL, further enhancing connectivity at the new airport facility.
Initial operations
NMIAL to start operations with limited flights
NMIAL will initially operate a limited number of flights before scaling up. Operational readiness checks and system trials are underway to ensure digital services are fully functional ahead of the opening.The airport, which is being developed by NMIAL (74% stake held by Adani Group), will start commercial operations on December 25. The first phase, built at an initial cost of ₹19,650 crore, will handle 20 million passengers annually and eventually scale up to accommodate 90 million passengers over time.