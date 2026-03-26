Nayara Energy raises fuel prices amid Iran tensions Business Mar 26, 2026

Nayara Energy has bumped up gasoline prices by ₹5 per liter and diesel by ₹3 per liter.

This move comes after global oil prices spiked, thanks to recent US and Israel military actions in Iran.

While government-run fuel companies are keeping their rates steady (unchanged since April 2022), sources said Nayara has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers; the company did not immediately comment.