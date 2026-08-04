Nazara slips into loss as Nitish Mittersain exits CEO role

Nazara Technologies has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹82 crore for the June quarter, compared to a profit of ₹36 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹46 crore, nearly unchanged from ₹47 crore a year ago.

The firm also recorded an impairment loss of ₹22 crore during this period.