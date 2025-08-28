NCDEX's ₹700 crore IPO on track amid valuation buzz Business Aug 28, 2025

NCDEX recently received SEBI's approval to launch its equity and derivatives segment, aiming to raise about ₹700 crore for this new business vertical.

The exchange is valued at roughly ₹1,770 crore based on allotment prices, while the gray market is already pushing that number closer to ₹2,300 crore.

Compared to giants like NSE (₹5.2 lakh crore) and BSE (₹88,000 crore), NCDEX's valuation is much smaller.