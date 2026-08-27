₹22,000cr dues, ₹6.5cr payout: NCLT approves Subhash Chandra's plan

The repayment plan was approved by 80.814% of the voting share at a meeting in November 2024, well above the three-fourths threshold required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Creditors who opposed the plan included LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank IDBI Trusteeship (Franklin Templeton Fund) and Union Bank.

However, they held less than 20% of the voting share collectively.