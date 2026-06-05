Neelkanth Mishra cites near 8% growth, says RBI forecasts conservative
World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra thinks India's economy is set to grow even faster than what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicts.
While the RBI lowered its growth forecasts for FY26 and FY27, World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra feels those numbers are too cautious, pointing out that internal assessments indicated the economy grew at nearly 8% during the February-March period.
Neelkanth Mishra backs RBI rate hold
Mishra agrees with the RBI's choice to keep interest rates steady, saying there isn't any real long-term inflation threat right now.
He also mentioned that raising rates just because oil prices jump temporarily doesn't make sense unless things get extreme.
As for government spending and taxes, Mishra says it's way too early in the year to make big calls: more data needs to come in before any major moves happen.