Neelkanth Mishra cites near 8% growth, says RBI forecasts conservative

Neelkanth Mishra backs RBI rate hold

Mishra agrees with the RBI's choice to keep interest rates steady, saying there isn't any real long-term inflation threat right now.

He also mentioned that raising rates just because oil prices jump temporarily doesn't make sense unless things get extreme.

As for government spending and taxes, Mishra says it's way too early in the year to make big calls: more data needs to come in before any major moves happen.