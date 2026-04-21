NELCO shares jump 13% after March quarter 1.1 cr profit

NELCO board approves final ₹1 dividend

The board approved a final dividend of ₹1 per share, which still needs approval at the next AGM.

Tata Power owns one-half the company, while retail investors hold about one-third, pretty unique since mutual funds don't have any stake here.

Even with prices up 41% over the past month, NELCO shares are still down 34% from their 52-week high of ₹1,161.