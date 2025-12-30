Neolite ZKW Lightings is going public with a ₹600cr IPO

Neolite makes headlights and other lighting parts for all kinds of vehicles—cars, trucks, three-wheelers, and bikes. They're a major player in India's commercial vehicle lighting scene (holding over 34% market share in FY25) and export to more than 50 countries. Their client list includes dozens of Indian and global auto brands.

The company's revenue jumped from ₹403 crore in FY24 to ₹512 crore in FY25, with profits rising by 177% to ₹52.8 crore.

Some IPO money will also go toward paying off debt and general corporate needs.

Anand Rathi Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are managing the IPO process.