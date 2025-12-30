Neolite ZKW Lightings is going public with a ₹600cr IPO
Neolite ZKW Lightings, a big name in automotive lighting, is gearing up for a ₹600 crore IPO—₹400 crore will be fresh shares, while existing shareholders Rajesh Jain, Neokraft Global, and ZKW Group GmbH are selling part of their stakes.
The funds will help the company expand and upgrade its manufacturing plants.
What does Neolite actually do?
Neolite makes headlights and other lighting parts for all kinds of vehicles—cars, trucks, three-wheelers, and bikes.
They're a major player in India's commercial vehicle lighting scene (holding over 34% market share in FY25) and export to more than 50 countries.
Their client list includes dozens of Indian and global auto brands.
More details you might care about
The company's revenue jumped from ₹403 crore in FY24 to ₹512 crore in FY25, with profits rising by 177% to ₹52.8 crore.
Some IPO money will also go toward paying off debt and general corporate needs.
Anand Rathi Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are managing the IPO process.