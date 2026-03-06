Netflix just bought Ben Affleck's AI filmmaking start-up

Netflix has acquired InterPositive, a filmmaking technology company founded by actor Ben Affleck in 2022. The acquisition is part of Netflix's strategy to incorporate generative AI into its filmmaking process. The streaming giant has already used generative AI for special effects in some of its original content and assured investors that it is "very well positioned to effectively leverage ongoing advances in AI."

Creative preservation Why did Affleck start InterPositive? Affleck said he started thinking about the impact of AI on filmmaking in 2022. He wanted to "preserve what makes human storytelling human, which is judgment," and sought to "protect the power of human creativity." InterPositive doesn't aim to create AI actors or synthetic performances but has developed a model that helps production teams edit footage from their own productions during post-production.

Technological advancement How does the technology work? The technology developed by InterPositive helps address continuity issues, lighting adjustments, and enhancements to the environment in post-production. Affleck explained that intensive research and development led to their first model, which understands visual logic and editorial consistency while preserving cinematic rules under real-world production challenges. He emphasized that they have built in restraints to protect creative intent so tools are designed for responsible exploration while keeping creative decisions in the hands of artists.

