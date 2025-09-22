New GST rates kick in: How they benefit you

Vehicles, daily essentials, medicines, electronics now cheaper

Buying a new bike or car just got more affordable: GST on vehicles is down from 28% to 18%, so a ₹1 lakh bike now costs ₹10,000 less and cars in the ₹6-8 lakh range are up to ₹80,000 cheaper.

Essentials like soap and toothpaste now have just 5% GST—families could save about ₹500 each month here alone.

Food prices are also down, construction materials like cement cost less, and gadgets like TVs and solar heaters are now easier on the wallet too.