New GST rates kick in: How they benefit you
Business
Starting September 22, 2024, India's new GST rate cuts are making life a little easier for middle-class families.
With lower taxes on vehicles, daily essentials, medicines, and electronics, households could see their monthly expenses drop by ₹500 to ₹1,000—a welcome change for many.
Vehicles, daily essentials, medicines, electronics now cheaper
Buying a new bike or car just got more affordable: GST on vehicles is down from 28% to 18%, so a ₹1 lakh bike now costs ₹10,000 less and cars in the ₹6-8 lakh range are up to ₹80,000 cheaper.
Essentials like soap and toothpaste now have just 5% GST—families could save about ₹500 each month here alone.
Food prices are also down, construction materials like cement cost less, and gadgets like TVs and solar heaters are now easier on the wallet too.