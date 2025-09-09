New GST system to hurt India's revenue: Moody's

Fiscal deficit likely to widen

The goal is to keep prices in check and make everyday goods more affordable.

Still, Moody's expects the government to miss out on about ₹48,000 crore in revenue this year.

At the same time, government spending has jumped by over 20%, pushing the fiscal deficit up to ₹4.7 trillion.

With interest payments eating up nearly a quarter of revenue, Moody's warns that cutting down debt could get even tougher from here.