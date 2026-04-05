Worked 6 months? You now qualify for earned leave

The Indian government has announced a new labor code, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH Code), 2020. The code comes with several major changes for workers. One of the key changes is that workers are now entitled to earned leave after just six months (or 180 days) of continuous work. This is a major reduction from the previous requirement of 240 days.

Policy change Encashment of unused leaves The new labor code also allows for the annual encashment of unused leaves, a major monetary benefit for employees in roles where taking time off is difficult. However, these provisions do not apply to managerial or administrative staff earning over ₹18,000 per month. The government announced the OSH Code on November 21, 2025.

Code provisions Uniform earned leave entitlement The new labor code also provides for a uniform earned leave entitlement, along with carry forward and encashment entitlement for workers. This will be applicable uniformly to all workers across India, subject to any specific state rule that may apply. The code also gives a worker the right to encash earned leaves beyond the prescribed limit on an annual basis while still in service.

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Equity provision Protects workers from losing leave entitlement The new labor code also tackles an inequity where if an employer refuses to sanction a leave that a worker has applied for, it cannot be forfeited and must be carried forward without any limit. Earlier, many states allowed these leaves to lapse without any payment once the limit was crossed. Now, with the OSH Code's annual encashment feature, workers can convert unused leaves into compensation.

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Leave accumulation Key highlights of OHS Code, 2020 Tarun Garg, Director at Deloitte India, said under the new labor code (OSH Code), employees can accumulate and carry forward leaves up to 30 days to the succeeding year. If accumulated leaves exceed this limit, employees are entitled to encash such excess leaves. They can also demand encashment of all their accumulated leaves at the end of a calendar year.