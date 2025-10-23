Nexperia resumes chip sales in China after export ban

Nexperia's Dutch government takeover and the subsequent export ban

Back on September 30, 2025, the Dutch government took over Nexperia, worried about technology leaks to Wingtech.

This followed US pressure on Nexperia after Wingtech was placed on a restricted export list.

Soon after, China hit back with an export ban that stopped shipments from Nexperia's Dongguan factory—sparking concerns about possible shortages for car makers worldwide.

Now, Nexperia is looking for new partners outside China and warning customers about risks tied to its Chinese products.

European officials are still figuring out what this all means for their industries.