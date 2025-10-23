Oil prices jump 2.5% on US sanctions against Russian energy firms

Analysts say price spike is likely short-term reaction

This price spike—over $2 for both Brent and WTI oil—has analysts saying it's likely just a short-term reaction to supply fears, not a long-lasting trend.

Indian oil buyers are now double-checking their deals to stay within the new rules, but some buying is still happening.

Experts add that future prices will depend on OPEC+ production decisions, China's oil stockpiling, and how global tensions play out.