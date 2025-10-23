Uniphore raises $260 million to boost its Business AI Cloud

Uniphore's Business AI Cloud helps companies automate tasks by combining AI models, data, and workflows—all on one platform. Over 2,000 businesses worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies, use it to make work smoother and smarter. With this fresh funding, Uniphore plans to speed up innovation and grow its global reach.

With support from top tech players like NVIDIA and Snowflake, Uniphore is showing it's a big deal in enterprise automation—competing with rivals like Observe. AI and Kore.ai.

Their platform has already boosted self-service rates by 31% and saves companies hundreds of support hours each month.

This new investment should help them level up even more worldwide.