NHA seeks ₹2,000cr to extend ABDM till 2030

If approved, the funding will help roll out features like online doctor consults and digital medical records—making it easier for people to access healthcare from anywhere.

ABDM 2.0 aims to connect patients and providers across India for smoother care.

The proposal will move forward after this month's "Arogya Manthan" event and then faces review by the Expenditure Finance Committee.

The goal: bridge the urban-rural health gap with better tech.