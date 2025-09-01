Next Article
NHA seeks ₹2,000cr to extend ABDM till 2030
India's National Health Authority is looking for a ₹2,000 crore push to keep the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) running through 2030.
The first phase, a five-year term with ₹1,600 crore, wraps up in March 2026, but only about a third of that money has been spent so far.
ABDM 2.0 aims to connect patients and providers across India
If approved, the funding will help roll out features like online doctor consults and digital medical records—making it easier for people to access healthcare from anywhere.
The proposal will move forward after this month's "Arogya Manthan" event and then faces review by the Expenditure Finance Committee.
The goal: bridge the urban-rural health gap with better tech.