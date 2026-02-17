Nifty IT index gains 2% after last week's $50bn wipeout Business Feb 17, 2026

After a tough week that saw IT stocks tumble, the Nifty IT index jumped 1.92% on Tuesday, led by Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech.

Last week's steep 8.2% drop—triggered by fears over new AI tools like Anthropic's and weak global tech results—had wiped out about $50 billion in value.