Nifty, Sensex gain over 1,200 points
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
Nifty climbed 394 points to close at 23,306.45 and Sensex jumped 1,205 points to close at 75,273.45, recovering about one-third of their recent losses since the West Asia conflict started.
Analysts suggest to play it safe
Markets gained nearly ₹16.15 lakh crore in value thanks to falling crude oil prices and some positive U.S.-Iran talks that lifted investor mood across Asia.
Analysts are optimistic about further growth but still suggest playing it safe, especially with mid- and small-cap stocks, as volatility and global uncertainties continue.