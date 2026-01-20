Nifty tumbles 1.38%, wiping out ₹9.86L crore in investor wealth

A huge chunk of money disappeared from the market, thanks in part to foreign investors pulling out funds as global trade tensions heat up between the US, Europe, and countries like India. If you're investing or just tracking your portfolio, this kind of volatility can hit hard.

What's behind the chaos?

Foreign investors have sold $3 billion worth of shares just this month—continuing a recent net-selling streak.

The rupee also fell to its lowest level in a month against the dollar, and over 700 stocks (including names like IRCTC and Havells) touched yearly lows.

IT and Realty sectors were especially hammered, dropping over 2% and 5%.

Even though domestic investors tried to buy the dip, it wasn't enough to stop the slide as disappointing earnings from big companies added more pressure.