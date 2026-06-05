Nikkei falls 1.3% after weak Broadcom results yet up 34%
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.3% on Friday, mainly because tech stocks took a hit after weak results from US chip giant Broadcom.
Still, the index is up 34% for the year and even managed a small gain this week, so the overall vibe is still pretty upbeat.
Japan stocks gain as wages rise
While semiconductor shares fell hard, other sectors picked up the slack: 129 stocks actually rose, with standouts like Japan Steel Works (+9%) and Trend Micro (+7.3%).
Plus, real wages in Japan have gone up for four months straight, which could help boost spending and keep things steady even when tech has a rough patch.