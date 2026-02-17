Nikkei slips 427 points as SoftBank shares fall
Business
Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.75% on Tuesday, losing 427 points to land at 56,368.
The fall came after weak economic data and a sharp 6.2% dip in SoftBank shares.
Earlier gains from the recent election win by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's party faded as traders cashed out, reacting to shifting expectations around government policies.
Key economic indicators and market movements
European markets ended Monday on a mixed note, and investors remained attentive to inflation data and its potential impact on interest rate decisions.
US markets were closed for Presidents Day, but oil prices moved—US crude went up a bit while Brent slipped slightly.
The dollar lost some ground against the yen, and both gold and silver prices dipped too.