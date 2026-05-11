'No petrol, diesel shortage': Government after PM's 'save fuel' appeal 

The Indian government has assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or crude oil in the country. The assurance comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid global tensions. During an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, government officials confirmed that India has sufficient fuel stocks and has taken steps to mitigate the impact of ongoing regional conflicts.

Clarification PM's appeal not due to supply shortage: Official Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, said that around 90% of India's energy imports come from the affected region. However, she assured that the government has taken swift measures to minimize any disruption. Sharma further clarified that PM Modi's appeal was not a response to any supply shortage but an effort toward energy conservation and reducing economic burden during global uncertainty.

Fuel availability Sharma urges against panic buying Sharma said there is no need for panic buying as the country has enough fuel supplies of all kinds. She said, "There is no shortage," and added that the government has taken adequate steps to ensure minimum impact on supplies. Sharma said over the past three days, 1.26 crore LPG cylinders had been delivered to households. "Similarly, sales of commercial LPG have exceeded 17,000 tonnes over the last three days....Sales of Auto LPG have also surpassed 762 tonnes," she added.

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Energy strategy What did PM Modi say Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi had asked citizens to prioritize work-from-home where possible, avoid buying gold for a year, reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, cut down on cooking oil usage, reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and move toward natural farming. He also asked people to use fewer foreign-branded products and avoid foreign travel for a year.

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