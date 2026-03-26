Nokia India appoints new country business leader and country manager
Nokia India just announced two major hires: Samar Mittal is stepping in as country business leader, and Vibha Mehra takes over as country manager starting April 1, 2026.
This move is all about helping Nokia stay competitive and grow in India's fast-changing tech scene.
Mittal will focus on rolling out Nokia's strategy and building strong connections with the telecom and AI industries.
Mittal's focus will be on tailoring Nokia's approach for India
Mittal, who used to lead Nokia's cloud and network services across West Asia and Africa, will now tailor Nokia's approach for Indian telecom and cloud providers.
Meanwhile, Mehra, who has years of experience at Microsoft and Intel, will handle government relations and tackle big-picture issues like geopolitics.
With these changes, Nokia hopes to stand out even more as competition heats up in India.