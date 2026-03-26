Nokia India appoints new country business leader and country manager

Mittal's focus will be on tailoring Nokia's approach for India

Mittal, who used to lead Nokia's cloud and network services across West Asia and Africa, will now tailor Nokia's approach for Indian telecom and cloud providers.

Meanwhile, Mehra, who has years of experience at Microsoft and Intel, will handle government relations and tackle big-picture issues like geopolitics.

With these changes, Nokia hopes to stand out even more as competition heats up in India.