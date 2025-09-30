Now, Indian mutual funds can offer overseas investment options

You don't need to be a millionaire to get started. DSP Mutual Fund's retail fund on GIFT City starts at $5,000 (around ₹4.2 lakh), with top-ups from $500. Mirae Asset has funds for high-net-worth folks starting at $150,000 (₹1.24 crore), but accredited investors can join in from $10,000 (₹8.2 lakh).

Things to keep in mind

Funds in GIFT City pay taxes at the company level on dividends and short-term gains—unlike regular Indian mutual funds where you pay tax directly.

To balance things out, there's a two-year exit load and some cash held back for redemptions.

Managers stick to strict disclosure rules and share detailed info about their global strategies so you know exactly where your money's going.