YouTube pays Trump $24.5M to settle lawsuit over channel suspension

YouTube has agreed to pay US President Donald Trump $24.5 million, settling a lawsuit he filed in 2021. The suit alleged that the platform wrongfully suspended his channel after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. This is the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar settlements tech companies have made with Trump over their past decisions regarding his accounts.

Lawsuit details Trump's lawsuit accused YouTube of 'impermissible censorship' Trump's lawsuit against YouTube and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai accused the platform of having "an unprecedented concentration of power, market share, and ability to dictate our nation's public discourse." He claimed that his First Amendment rights were violated when YouTube suspended his channel. Trump sought damages in "trillions" for what he called "impermissible censorship."

Settlement distribution YouTube suspended Trump's channel for inciting violence YouTube defended its decision to suspend Trump's channel by saying it violated the platform's policies against inciting violence. The company said it suspended Trump's channel for seven days on January 12, 2021, after he posted a video claiming his speech to supporters before the Capitol riot was "totally appropriate." The suspension was later extended indefinitely due to concerns over potential violence.

Policy shifts YouTube's policy shift and Trump's reinstatement Just last week, YouTube announced it would reinstate creators who had been banned for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the 2020 US presidential election. The platform said it celebrated conservative voices on its site. After a thorough evaluation of real-world violence risks, YouTube reinstated Trump's channel in March 2023 with a statement emphasizing the importance of allowing voters to hear from all major national candidates ahead of elections.