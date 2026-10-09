NPS Vatsalya lets relatives contribute from 23 Feb, parents manage

You can start with as little as ₹250: there's no upper limit or set schedule for adding money, so gifting is super flexible.

Contributions go into a PFRDA-registered pension fund and grow with market returns.

After three years, up to 25% of the subscriber's own contributions, excluding returns, can be withdrawn for specified purposes such as education, medical treatment, and certain disabilities.

Only parents or legal guardians manage the account; others can contribute but not control it.