NPS Vatsalya lets relatives contribute from 23 Feb, parents manage
NPS Vatsalya, making it possible for grandparents, relatives, and even family friends to chip in toward a child's future.
Starting February 23, 2026, only the child benefits from the account, while parents or legal guardians handle things until the child turns 18.
Contributions from ₹250 into PFRDA fund
You can start with as little as ₹250: there's no upper limit or set schedule for adding money, so gifting is super flexible.
Contributions go into a PFRDA-registered pension fund and grow with market returns.
After three years, up to 25% of the subscriber's own contributions, excluding returns, can be withdrawn for specified purposes such as education, medical treatment, and certain disabilities.
Only parents or legal guardians manage the account; others can contribute but not control it.