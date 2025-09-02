NRAI urges government to rationalize GST rates for restaurants

NRAI believes updating these rates is key

NRAI President Sagar Daryani noted in the letter that restaurants face an 18% GST on rented spaces and also on commissions paid to food delivery apps—which contribute up to 40% of revenues for many restaurants.

The group is also asking for lower GST on basics like condensed milk and soya milk drinks.

Right now, many standalone restaurants pay 5% GST with no ITC benefit at all.

The NRAI believes updating these rates is key if India's food service sector is going to keep growing in the coming years.