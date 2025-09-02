Urban Company IPO: Issue opens September 10, sets price band

Issue in brief

The anchor investor window opens on September 9, with the main IPO running through September 12. Shares get allocated on September 15, and trading starts on BSE and NSE from September 17.

The company says the funds will help boost their tech, cloud systems, marketing, and pay off some leases.

Urban Company started in 2014 and now operates in over 50 cities across India plus the UAE and Singapore—so this IPO could be a big step in their journey.