Mondelez, Swiggy Instamart join hands to offer AI-enabled gifting solutions
Mondelez India—the folks behind Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo—are teaming up with Swiggy Instamart to make festive gifting a lot smarter this year.
For the first time, they're using AI to help you pick out personalized gifts online, aiming to make your festive season gifting experience more unique and customized.
Tech-enabled gifting assistants and Cadbury Studio for custom gifts
Kabir Gossain, VP of Sales at Mondelez India, shared that quick commerce is now a big part of their gifting strategy.
They're rolling out tech-enabled gifting assistants and joint campaigns to reach more people both online and in local stores.
Plus, there's a new Cadbury Studio for custom gifts alongside favorites like Celebrations and Bournville—so your festive treats can get a personal touch this season.