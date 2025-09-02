Mondelez, Swiggy Instamart join hands to offer AI-enabled gifting solutions

Tech-enabled gifting assistants and Cadbury Studio for custom gifts

Kabir Gossain, VP of Sales at Mondelez India, shared that quick commerce is now a big part of their gifting strategy.

They're rolling out tech-enabled gifting assistants and joint campaigns to reach more people both online and in local stores.

Plus, there's a new Cadbury Studio for custom gifts alongside favorites like Celebrations and Bournville—so your festive treats can get a personal touch this season.