Tata Electronics partners with Merck to boost India's semiconductor game

Merck's expertise will help Tata in its chip-making journey

This partnership fits right into the India Semiconductor Mission, under which Tata Electronics is investing ₹91,000 crore (about $11 billion) in local chip-making talent and infrastructure.

With Merck bringing its manufacturing know-how and digital tools, Tata's Dholera Fab plans to make chips for cars, phones, and AI—aiming not just at India but global markets too.