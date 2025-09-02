Next Article
Tata Electronics partners with Merck to boost India's semiconductor game
Tata Electronics just signed a deal with Merck to level up India's semiconductor game.
Merck will supply top-notch electronic materials and tech to Tata's new chip factory in Dholera, Gujarat—helping boost the supply chain for specialty chemicals and gasses that chips need.
Merck's expertise will help Tata in its chip-making journey
This partnership fits right into the India Semiconductor Mission, under which Tata Electronics is investing ₹91,000 crore (about $11 billion) in local chip-making talent and infrastructure.
With Merck bringing its manufacturing know-how and digital tools, Tata's Dholera Fab plans to make chips for cars, phones, and AI—aiming not just at India but global markets too.