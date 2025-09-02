Next Article
India-US trade deal expected by November: Piyush Goyal
India is aiming to seal a trade agreement with the US by November 2025, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Speaking at this year's Global Investor Conference, the talks kicked off in March but have faced delays from new US tariffs on Indian goods and wider geopolitical tensions.
Ongoing trade talks with EU, other nations
Five rounds of negotiations are done, though a planned US team visit got postponed over those tariffs. Still, Goyal sounds optimistic about getting the deal across the finish line.
Meanwhile, India's also pushing ahead with trade talks with the EU and has already signed agreements with countries like the UK, UAE, and Australia.