VAIA's new AI residency is fully funded. Apply now
VAIA just rolled out the Vaia Agentic AI Residency—a fully funded, nine-week live-in program for early-stage AI startups and builders.
Up to eight builders will get hands-on with cloud credits, technical and computing resources, and VAIA's own large language model (VAIA GPT).
The experience also packs weekly one-on-one mentorship, fireside chats with AI entrepreneurs and experts, workshops, and demo days to show off what you've built.
No fees, no equity grabs
No fees. No equity grabs. Instead, it's all about helping new founders level up through expert guidance and access to serious tech resources.
After the program wraps up, you can keep working with VAIA or take your new network wherever you want—totally your call.
Applications are now open for the next cohort starting November 15 and ending January 15.
Founder Shruthi Cauvery on the residency's mission
Founder Shruthi Cauvery points out that while funding is out there for Indian AI startups, real mentorship and top-tier tools are still hard to find.
This residency is designed to fill that gap by offering a supportive community vibe plus powerful computing resources—hopefully giving India's next-gen AI talent a real boost where it counts.