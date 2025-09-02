Next Article
US stocks take a hit: What's the reason?
September isn't starting off great for US stocks—Dow Jones dropped 555 points (1.2%), S&P 500 fell 1.3%, and the Nasdaq slid a sharper 1.7%.
After a strong summer, this kind of dip is pretty typical as trading cools down post-vacation.
Factors affecting the market
Rising Treasury yields are making investors nervous, and big tech names like NVIDIA and Palantir took noticeable hits.
On top of that, a court just ruled most of Trump's tariffs illegal—but they'll stick around until at least October 14 to give the Trump administration a chance to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The ongoing legal drama over these tariffs keeps adding to the market's uncertainty.