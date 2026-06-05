NSE launches electronic gold receipts redeemable for physical gold holdings

EGRs minimum 100 mg T+1 settlement

EGRs start at just 100 milligrams, so even small investors can get in on the action.

You trade them like regular stocks on NSE with quick T+1 settlement. Plus, exchange transaction charges are waived until November 3, 2026.

This move is set to make gold investing more transparent and hassle-free: perfect if you're looking for a modern way to add a little sparkle to your portfolio.