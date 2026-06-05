NSE launches electronic gold receipts redeemable for physical gold holdings
Business
The NSE rolled out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), making it way easier to invest in gold.
Now, you can buy, trade, and own gold digitally (no need for physical bars or coins).
Each EGR is backed by real gold stored safely in SEBI-registered vault managers, and, if you ever want the actual metal, you can swap your receipts for physical gold.
EGRs minimum 100 mg T+1 settlement
EGRs start at just 100 milligrams, so even small investors can get in on the action.
You trade them like regular stocks on NSE with quick T+1 settlement. Plus, exchange transaction charges are waived until November 3, 2026.
This move is set to make gold investing more transparent and hassle-free: perfect if you're looking for a modern way to add a little sparkle to your portfolio.