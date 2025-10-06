NSE to reduce derivatives lot sizes: What it means
The NSE is making trading a bit more accessible by reducing the lot sizes for major derivatives like Nifty, Nifty Bank, and others effective after the December 30, 2025 expiry date.
For example, Nifty futures and options will now have 65 units per lot instead of 75, while Nifty Bank drops to 30 units.
Experts say the change could help boost participation after recent regulatory changes.
Nifty Midcap Select's lot size will also shrink
Nifty Midcap Select's lot size is also shrinking—from 140 to 120 units.
These tweaks keep things in line with Sebi's minimum contract value rule of ₹15 lakh.
After the update, the new contract value for Nifty 50 will be about ₹16.1 lakh and margin requirements will dip to roughly ₹1.77 lakh.
Experts say this move could help increase trading activity, but don't expect huge changes for retail investors just yet.