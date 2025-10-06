NSE to reduce derivatives lot sizes: What it means

Nifty Midcap Select's lot size will also shrink

Nifty Midcap Select's lot size is also shrinking—from 140 to 120 units.

These tweaks keep things in line with Sebi's minimum contract value rule of ₹15 lakh.

After the update, the new contract value for Nifty 50 will be about ₹16.1 lakh and margin requirements will dip to roughly ₹1.77 lakh.

Experts say this move could help increase trading activity, but don't expect huge changes for retail investors just yet.