How NTPC plans to boost India's nuclear power capacity
What's the story
State-owned power giant NTPC is gearing up to conduct feasibility studies for proposed nuclear power projects in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh. The move is part of the company's plan to expand its non-fossil fuel energy capacity by at least 2GW by 2032. A senior official from NTPC confirmed the development to PTI.
Expansion strategy
NTPC aims to set up 30GW of nuclear projects
NTPC, which has been in the power generation business for five decades, plans to set up 30GW of nuclear projects across India.
This is part of a larger effort to help the government achieve its goal of a 100GW nuclear capacity by 2047.
The company has already completed feasibility studies in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. Now, it is looking at more states for potential nuclear project sites.
Site selection
Potential sites identified for nuclear projects
The feasibility studies have identified Banka in Bihar, Basai in Madhya Pradesh, and Nabarangpur in Odisha as potential sites for the nuclear projects.
The official said NTPC's plan is to set up an average project with a capacity of 1,400MW divided into two units of 700MW each.
The proposal for a nuclear project is submitted to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) as part of this process.
Proposal evaluation
Proposal goes through several reviews before further processing
Once the proposal is submitted, it is reviewed by the Standing Site Selection Committee.
If found technically feasible, it goes to the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) for further processing.
Industry estimates suggest that setting up a nuclear power capacity of 1GW typically requires an investment of ₹15,000-20,000 crore and could take at least three years from concept to commissioning.
Tech partnerships
NTPC looking at technology partnerships with global energy companies
For technology, NTPC is looking at partnerships with global energy companies such as US-based Westinghouse, Russia's Rosatom, and French firm EDF.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has estimated that an investment of ₹15 lakh crore will be needed to scale up India's nuclear capacity target to 100GW by adding some 91GW to the current 8.8GW.